33.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 17, 2023
- Advertisement -

K-Electric denies rumors of peak hour change

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE), the sole power provider to the port city has denied rumours of any change in the on-peak hour schedule, ARY News reported on Monday.

KE spokesperson took to Twitter to shun the rumours of a change in schedule.

“We would like to inform you that there is no change in the on-peak schedule. Please find below the peak and off-peak time schedule for your convenience: Peak Time: From April to October: 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM From November to March: 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM,” the tweet read.

Earlier, rumours were floating on social media that the peak hour schedule has been changed.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.