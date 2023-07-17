K-Electric denies rumors of peak hour change

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE), the sole power provider to the port city has denied rumours of any change in the on-peak hour schedule, ARY News reported on Monday.

KE spokesperson took to Twitter to shun the rumours of a change in schedule.

“We would like to inform you that there is no change in the on-peak schedule. Please find below the peak and off-peak time schedule for your convenience: Peak Time: From April to October: 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM From November to March: 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM,” the tweet read.

Earlier, rumours were floating on social media that the peak hour schedule has been changed.