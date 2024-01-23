K-ELECTRIC DIGITIZES NEW CONNECTIONS

KARACHI: In an increasingly digital landscape, K-Electric announced on Tuesday that it has digitized its “New Connections” process, a fully digitized platform that embeds convenience, transparency, and customer-centricity.

The new platform replaces lengthier, manual processes with a seamless system that is integrated end-to-end with SAP. This allows applicants of all kinds including residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural to easily apply for and track the progress of their application process in real-time.

Applicants will also be informed of progress on their cases through SMS and email updates and access challans for payments made digitally via approved banking channels. Dedicated personnel will also be assigned to assist customers requesting for high-load connections above 80 kW.

This initiative reinforces KE’s commitment to its customers by enhancing their accessibility and simplifying the most important first step in the process of energizing a premises. It also aligns with KE’s vision to foster growth; by 2030, the company forecasts a 30% increase in its customer base to 5 million.

Speaking about the milestone, spokesperson KE, Imran Rana remarked, “at KE we understand that the world is increasingly transforming into a virtual ecosystem. Customers require ease, clarity, and transparency. Our new connection website aims to achieve just this. We want to reduce the barriers to access and empower future users of electricity by extending the portfolio of KE’s digital services. We remain focused in anticipating customer needs and taking concrete steps to address them.”

He further highlighted KE’s previous digital based interventions such as the launch of KE Live App and the popular KE WhatsApp service.

Steady and determined, KE continues to set the benchmark to improve on power distribution services in Pakistan. With another digital milestone crossed, the company remains focused on a hassle-free experience for those seeking to power their homes, businesses, and lives.