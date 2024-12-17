K-Electric targets defaulters to tackle power theft

Karachi: K-Electric disconnected the power connections of electricity thieves and defaulters in Nazimabad, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for K-Electric, the electricity of defaulters in Nazimabad has been disconnected due to outstanding dues amounting to billions of rupees.

The spokesperson added that the outstanding amount owed by these defaulters has exceeded Rs1.7 billion. Despite multiple assurances, the dues were not paid.

Regarding load-shedding, the spokesperson for K-Electric stated that the duration of load-shedding in the area depends on the rate of electricity theft and other losses.

The spokesperson emphasized the need for residents to ensure timely payment of their electricity bills to avoid such actions by K-Electric.

Read More: K-Electric seeks reduction in power tariff under FCA

On December 12, K-Electric sought a decrease in electrcity prices for consumers under the monthly fuel charge adjustment (FCA).

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concluded a public hearing on December 12, 2024, regarding K-Electric’s petition for a provisional monthly fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for October 2024.

The expected relief of Rs461 million will translate to a reduction of 27 paisas per unit in customer bills.

NEPRA will issue its decision clarifying the FCA amount to be passed on and the month in which it will be charged to customers’ bills.

Fuel charge adjustments reflect variations in global fuel prices and changes in the generation mix. These adjustments are applied to customer bills only after NEPRA’s detailed scrutiny and approval.

Customers benefit from negative FCAs in their bills during periods of declining global fuel prices. The rates applied are determined by NEPRA and notified by the federal government.

The primary driver of this FCA relief stems from the decline in international fuel prices and better use of the generation mix.

K-Electric said in a statement that “during October 2024, the generation on expensive Furnace Oil was reduced, RLNG was utilized on efficient power plants and the power purchased from CPPA-G was increased (as compared to reference month) to ensure lower cost of generation”.