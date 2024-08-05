K-Electric extends electricity bill payment deadline

KARACHI: The K-Electric (KE) on Monday extended the deadline for payment of electricity bills by 10 days following directives of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif.

“Due date for K-Electric bills due in July [and] August have been extended by 10 days as applied in other distribution companies across Pakistan,” the power company said in a statement issued today.

The KE noted that eligible customers who have paid their bills with late payment surcharge (LPS) will be provided an adjustment in their next bill.

PM Shehbaz issued the directives after all power distribution companies, including K-Electric, were accused of fleecing consumers through overcharging on top of backbreaking electricity tariffs.

“All the distribution companies including K-Electric have been found involved in overbilling,” the National Electric Power Regulatory Autho­rity (Nepra) announc­­ed on Wednesday, quoting an inquiry report.

In a statement, the regulator said a team of its officers had conducted a detailed inquiry into complaints of overbilling during April to June 2024 period.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Energy (power division) said the prime minister had directed a 10-day extension in deadline for payment of electricity bills. It said the 10-day extension in bill payment would be applicable for July and August bills.

“Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif issued these instructions in view of the difficulties of the consumers,” the power division said, adding the directive had been conveyed to all power companies.