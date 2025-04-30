KE files cases against ‘miscreants for attacking offices’

K-Electric has taken legal action against individuals involved in the recent ‘attack’ on its office and staff, and lodged an FIR against them.

According to the power utlity, the attackers assaulted the employees, vandalised the office property, and stole the essential equipment. As per a K-Electric spokesperson, authorities have filed an FIR against the culprits who were involved in the attack on the grids, leading to five arrests.

According to the company’s spokesperson, Imran Rana, K-Electric will not tolerate any form of violence against its staff. He guaranteed that those responsible involved in the violence and destruction of this attack on the grids will have to face strict legal action.

Additionally, KE explained that a free electricity supply is not acceptable under any conditions.

Currently, about 70% of K-Electric’s feeders are exempt from load shedding, while the remaining feeders undergo scheduled economic load management based on specific criteria outlined on the company’s website.

The duration of load shedding varies regionally and is linked to electricity theft and the timely payment of bills.

K-Electric urges all consumers to comply with legal regulations to ensure smoother electricity distribution across the city.

Public outrage should be expressed through proper legal frameworks rather than unlawful attacks, which can result in serious penalties for those responsible.

Earlier, Enraged residents pelted stones at the KE office in the Garden area following a power outage that lasted more than 20 hours in the area.

According to details, the residents, frustrated by the prolonged electricity suspension and lack of response from K-Electric, gathered outside the office to protest. The demonstrators chanted slogans and threw stones at the building. Residents stated that electricity had been out since 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Despite lodging multiple complaints, no practical action was taken by the power distribution company, fueling public outrage.