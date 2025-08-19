K-Electric issues safety advisory rainy weather in Karachi 

K-Electric has advised citizens to exercise caution in using electrical appliances during rainy weather and strong winds in the port city.

A spokesperson for the power utility warned that the unsafe use of electrical equipment, such as water pumps, during rain and standing water can be dangerous.

The spokesperson further urged residents to maintain a safe distance from TV and internet cables, broken wires, and other electrical installations. K-Electric spokesperson cautioned that obtaining electricity through illegal connections and “kundas” could lead to fatal accidents.

As part of safety measures, power supply may be temporarily suspended in low-lying areas where water accumulation is reported.

K-Electric stated that it is continuously monitoring the situation, with field staff on high alert to ensure public safety and respond to any emergencies.

Read more: Heavy rain lashes Karachi as monsoon showers continue across Pakistan

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Karachi on Tuesday morning, bringing the much-needed relief to the humid weather-hit people of the port city.

According to details, light showers that started in different areas of Karachi last night turned into heavy rainfall by early morning.

Areas currently experiencing torrential rain include Tariq Road, Azizabad, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Boat Basin, Liaquatabad, Hassan Square, North Nazimabad, SITE Area, Clifton, Defence, Qayyumabad, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Airport, Quaidabad, Malir, Landhi, and Korangi.

Other parts of the city, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, Scheme 33, Safora Chowrangi, Malir Cantt and its surroundings, North Karachi, Manghopir, Surjani Town, and Taiser Town, also witnessed heavy rainfall, while North Nazimabad and adjoining areas reported thunderstorms accompanied by intense showers.