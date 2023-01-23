K-Electric issues update on electricity shutdown

K-Electric on Monday said that its teams are active and directly supervising the restoration efforts across Karachi. Teams are also in contact with relevant authorities to reestablish the link between Karachi and the National Grid, which will quicken the restoration of power supply to affected areas.

As per reports, a fault in the National Grid caused a sudden drop in the system frequency at approximately 7:34 AM on 23rd January 2023. This caused a cascading outage widespread across the country, affecting power supply to multiple cities including Karachi. Fortunately, our system’s protective mechanisms were able to prevent any damage to our infrastructure.

Progress across the country and KE is proceeding at a cautious pace, prioritizing the stability of the network frequency. Strategic installations such as Airport, Karachi Port, and hospitals are being restored first. Partial restoration of some areas has been achieved.

It is expected that power supply to majority residential and commercial areas of the city may be restored over the next 3 to 4 hours. However, complete restoration to the city and particularly industrial consumers is dependent on provision of reliable supply from the National Grid, which may take a few more hours. KE is making all efforts to ensure stable supply to energize the economy at the earliest. The inconvenience to customers is highly regretted.

About K-Electric

K-Electric (KE) is a public listed company incorporated in Pakistan in 1913 as KESC. Privatized in 2005 KE is the only vertically integrated utility in Pakistan supplying electricity within a 6500 square kilometers territory including Karachi and its adjoining areas. The majority shares (66.4%) of the company are listed in the PSX owned by KES Power, a consortium of investors including Aljomaih Power Limited of Saudi Arabia, National Industries Group (Holding), Kuwait, and the Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund (IGCF). The Government of Pakistan is also a minority shareholder (24.36%) in the company.

