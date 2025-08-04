web analytics
K-Electric is set to launch new electricity bill layout

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) is set to introduce a new electricity bill layout to improve transparency and communication with its 3.8 million Karachi-based customers and nearby areas.

Customers will have an electricity bill layout that has a consolidated representation of current and previous consumption, payment details, and account-related updates.

KE highlighted that the new design layout will not have any effect on customer-end tariffs, which will continue on the same mechanism as per the July 2025 notification of the Government of Pakistan.

The new electricity bill layout is based on important elements and different customer segments and reflects KE’s efforts to bring innovation and a more user-friendly billing experience.

The layout has key features, such as a summary on the front page that mentions billing details, energy charges, and applicable taxes.

It also contains a specific message board for the updates related to tariffs and taxation, as instructed by the government.

Additionally, it has consolidated customer information that includes load details and account numbers. Moreover, the back page has several updates like net metering, smart meters, and various service notices.

This initiative will also reduce paper usage. Additional pages have been eliminated, and all relevant information will not be embedded within the bill. This is followed by KE’s 2022 eco-friendly measures to lessen paper consumption and align with its digital transformation strategy, which gained a 60% rise in e-bill subscriptions between June 2024 and June 2025.

“The new electricity bill layout is a direct result of customer feedback and our mission to empower users with clarity and convenience,” said Noor Afshan, Senior Director and Head of Marketing & Customer Experience at KE. “We believe that informed customers are empowered customers.”

Customers are encouraged to visit KE’s official website and social media platforms to explore the new layout and its features.

