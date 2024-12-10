K-Electric tops fatality chart in latest NEPRA report

KARACHI: K-Electric has been highlighted as the distribution company with the highest number of fatalities in a report released by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for the fiscal year 2023-24, ARY News reported.

According to the report, K-Electric’s service areas witnessed 34 fatal incidents, including the deaths of 32 citizens and 2 employees.

The NEPRA report detailed a total of 140 fatal accidents across regions managed by various power distribution companies. Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) reported 26 fatalities, while Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) followed with 20, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) with 18, and Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) with 9 incidents.

Other companies reported fatal incidents as follows: Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) each recorded 9 deaths, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) 7, Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) 5, and Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) 3.

NEPRA criticized power companies for failing to meet safety standards, emphasizing that such incidents could have been prevented with strict adherence to safety protocols. The regulatory authority called for immediate action to ensure compliance with safety regulations to avoid further tragedies.

The report underscores the urgent need for improved safety measures across all power distribution companies, with K-Electric’s performance raising significant concerns.

Read More: NEPRA concludes public hearing on K-Electric’s write-off claims

Earlier, NEPRA concluded its hearing on K-Electric’s annual claims of unrecoverable dues against chronic defaulters.

During the hearing, consumers raised multiple grievances on K-Electric’s right-of-claims between FY17 and FY23, highlighting severe challenges faced by Karachi’s residents and businesses.

K-Electric said in a statement that it is allowed to claim these costs in the Multi-Year Tariff awarded to the utility, which is independent of the rates of electricity charged to customers in monthly bills under the uniform tariff policy.

K-Electric elaborated further that the Rs68 billion amount discussed in the hearing has accumulated over a 7-year period which is critical to the company’s continued financial sustainability.

“These amounts have been unrecoverable despite best efforts against defaulters including multiple disconnections, engagement with specialized recovery agencies, and area-specific initiatives,” the statement said.

KE asserted that “the submissions to NEPRA have also undergone strict internal scrutiny as well as external audits by well-accredited and renowned audit firm as required by the NEPRA Authority”.

Speaking on the occasion, Spokesperson K-Electric stated, “Unlike DISCOs, as a private utility KE has no contribution to the national circular debt, a fact that has been recognized by the World Bank and renowned global institutions”.

The spokesperson urged that “disallowing legitimate claims will therefore directly impact KE’s cashflows, affecting our capacity to fulfill plans to drive infrastructural upgrades for enhanced power supply to Karachi.”

K-Electric further said that it will continue to actively engage with the regulator on this matter.