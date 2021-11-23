K-Electric lodges FIR after offices torched in Lyari areas

KARACHI: The K-Electric on Tuesday announced that it has disconnected power supply to parts of Lyari and Malir where the dues cumulatively exceed Rs2.9 billion in its drive against ‘power-thieves’ and ‘defaulters’, ARY NEWS reported.

In a statement issued today, the power utility further denied its role in the incident at Lea Market that saw injuries to two people protesting against the disruption of the power supply.

While sharing the entire episode, it said that protesters had gathered at the Lea Market area against the disruption of power supply, when unknown individuals opened gunfire and injured two of the participants.

“Certain members with vested interests who had incited the protesters towards violence subsequently issued statements in the media which conflated both incidents and aggravated the situation,” it said.

The power utility further shared that despite consistent efforts to cooperate with the consumers and offer schemes to facilitate them, consumers in Lyari gathered in various pockets of the area to protest against the disconnection of the power supply.

While the staff members fortunately remained safe, KE’s offices in Moosa Lane and Kalri area were damaged by citizens who pelted stones and threw flammable material causing heavy damage to the utility’s property.

The utility has also lodged an FIR against unknown assailants involved in the mob attack.

The K-Electric spokesperson strongly condemned the use of violence against the utility and citizens, stating that they remain dedicated to supporting their customers and seek their cooperation in resolving the payment of chronic legacy outstanding dues, some of which are in the tens of millions.

Contrary to the perception being created, the spokesman said that KE has no involvement in the unfortunate incident which occurred in the Lea Market area, and urged citizens to work with them to find a solution.

“KE continues to invest in the improvement of its infrastructure to cater to the evolving needs of our customers, but the non-payment of bills creates an unsustainable environment which hinders our ability to secure Karachi’s energy future.”

