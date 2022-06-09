K-Electric monopoly goes by next year, says Imtiaz Shaikh

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Thursday said that the K-Electric’s monopoly will 100 percent end by the next year, ARY News reported.

Another electric company could surface after the K-Electric the next year, the provincial minister stated.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that a British firm was intending to install a power plant in collaboration with Chinese companies but the previous PTI government rejected the proposed project.

Provincial minister said that the PTI government had rejected all projects of inexpensive electricity, although the chairman of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had termed them cheaper projects of power generation.

It is to be mentioned here that the minister in an earlier statement said that the provincial government was making efforts to end the monopoly of K-Electric so the residents of Karachi could get cheap and reliable electricity from other private sector firms.

In a relevant development, the NEPRA in a landmark decision yesterday granted the market operator licence to the Central Power Purchasing Agency in order to break the monopoly of power distribution companies.

