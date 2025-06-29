K-Electric said its monsoon response prevented major disruptions

KARACHI: As Karachi faces its initial round of rains, K-Electric monsoon operations continue to be in full steam to guarantee a continuous electricity supply and public safety across the city.

Despite thunderstorms and heavy winds, over 1,800 of K-Electric’s 2,100+ feeders remained operational. A few disruptions were reported in some areas, that too for a temporary time period, due to illicit connections, safety violations, and tampering with infrastructure.

However, K-Electric monsoon operations quickly prepared field teams to restore power in troubled spots.

K-Electric gave priority to core infrastructure, including the Dhabeji and North East Karachi (NEK) Old Pumping Stations.

While NEK II and III remained completely operational, a technical fault at NEK Old impacted the water supply in some areas. K-Electric teams quickly resolved the issue, although waterlogging at Dhabeji faced challenges to repair efforts.

K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana condoled over the unfortunate incidents during the rains, explaining that five of the reported cases were not related to KE infrastructure.

Read More: Dhabeji pumping station power breakdown disrupts Karachi water supply



Two incidents were linked to unlawful interference, including one in Korangi 32-B, where an electrician was repairing a water pump. Other incidents in the SITE Area, Surjani Town, and New Karachi 11-J were credited to internal wiring faults. Investigations in Lyari are in progress, though preliminary findings suggest no link to KE systems.

In a similar incident, an under-construction building in Korangi Sector 9 faced a casualty due to unauthorised transfer of a service support.

In Clifton Block 5, an attempted underground cable theft damaged a feeder pillar box, leading to another mishap.

If you see anything unsafe, report it through KE’s 118 helpline or their WhatsApp service. You can also find safety tips on KE’s social media.

Imran Rana stressed the importance of being prepared during the ongoing monsoon rains and reminded everyone to act responsibly.

Following safety rules and working together can help lower risks and make our cities safer.

K-Electric monsoon operations continue to manage with civic agencies and monitor weather patterns directly. Citizens are strongly advised to stay away from electrical equipment, especially when it’s raining.