Court slams NEPRA, K-electric over prolong load shedding

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued directives to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to conduct a comprehensive survey of K-Electric’s operations over unannounced load shedding in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, SHC heard the petition filed by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) against unannounced load shedding in the city. The court, dismayed over persistent power outages and demanded that NEPRA deploy its technical team to assess the situation in Karachi, where residents face prolonged load shedding, including 12 to 18 hours of daily outages in some areas.

Justice Faisal Kamal Alam, presiding over the case, slammed K-Electric and NEPRA, questioning the improvements made to the utility’s infrastructure since its privatization.

“What has K-Electric done to enhance its infrastructure and utility services?” the judge asked, highlighting that even minor rainfall in Karachi leads to power cuts lasting three hours or more. The court further inquired whether NEPRA possesses a technical team capable of conducting such a survey.

NEPRA’s counsel informed the court that the authority had issued show-cause notices to K-Electric and imposed fines, including a recent penalty of Rs. 20 million. However, the court dismissed the effectiveness of these fines, asking, “What difference have these fines made to load shedding or the health of Karachi’s residents?”

The court also expressed dissatisfaction with NEPRA’s response, with its lawyer stating, “We do what is within our authority,” prompting further scrutiny from the bench.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s petition mentioned the severe impact of unannounced load shedding on Karachi’s residents and businesses, accusing K-Electric of failing to deliver reliable electricity despite privatization.

The Sindh High Court has demanded accountability, questioning whether the load shedding issue in Karachi has been resolved and what tangible improvements K-Electric has made to its infrastructure over the years.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the earlier hearing, Sindh High Court issued notices to K-Electric and other respondents over Jamaat Islami’s petition against line losses-based load shedding in Karachi.