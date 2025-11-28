K-Electric again conducts operation against electricity theft in Nazimabad

KARACHI: K-Electric’s (KE) again conducted a joint operation, targeting the underground illegal electricity supply network in Jalalabad, Nazimabad which is responsible for the loss of over 200,000 units a year.

The location continues to be a problem despite multiple operations, 60 in the last 16 months.

During the operation, K-Electric’s technical teams removed approximately 3,000 kilograms of underground cables illegally linked to KE’s network. The underground network covered a distance of roughly 500 metres. All illegal connections were dismantled during the latest operation. Outstanding dues on this area alone have surpassed PKR2 billion.

KE spokesperson stated: “Organised groups continue to engage in large-scale power theft. The timely support of law enforcement agencies always play a crucial role in enabling our teams to safely complete the operation despite resistance. We urge the public to actively report electricity theft to help ensure a safer, more stable, and reliable power supply system for Karachi.

“However, despite KE’s best and repeated efforts, some areas have proven to be problematic and dangerous. We urge area representatives to cooperate so that electricity theft can be stopped once and for all.”

K-Electric reiterates its commitment to working with communities and authorities to eliminate power theft, improve system stability, and enhance customer facilitation across Karachi.

K-Electric Takes Action Against Illegal Connections in Liaquatabad

Earlier, K-Electric (KE) conducted a targeted operation against alleged illegal connections (Kunda) in numerous high-loss areas in Liaquatabad, Karachi.

In a statement, K-Electric said that its teams carried out coordinated action across the Supermarket, Sarafa Bazar, Batwa Nagar, and Bhandani Colony Blocks 1 and 2.

The utility claimed to remove nearly 270 kilograms of kunda wires and disconnect over 150 illegal connections from residential and commercial premises.

The K-Electric further reported discovering 3-core copper wiring allegedly tapped from ML feeders to VHL feeders, which it stated was removed.

According to K-Electric, multiple consumers relying on unsafe kunda networks were shifted back to regulated supply channels.