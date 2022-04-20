K-Electric proposes hike in power tariff by Rs5.27

KARACHI: The K-Electric has sought an increase in electricity tariff by Rs5.27 per unit from National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), ARY NEWS reported.

The plea for increase in power tariff has been filed under fuel adjustment charges for the month of March and if approved it would overburden consumers in Karachi by Rs8.59 billion.

The hearing on K-Electric request would be held on April 27.

On April 15, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) increased electricity price by Rs4.85 per unit under monthly fuel adjustment.

The hike in the power tariff has been notified on account of the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of February, said NEPRA notification.

The power regulatory authority took the decision after conducting a hearing on the plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA).

The amount will be received in the bills of April, it said adding that the increase in power tariff will put an additional burden on consumers.

Life consumers and K-Electric are exempted from the tariff hike, the notification stated.

