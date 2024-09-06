K-Electric removes 800 kundas weighing 750kg in Surjani Town and Korangi Industrial Area

K-Electric, in collaboration with the law-enforcement agencies, continues its operations against electricity theft. Building up on the momentum of kunda removal and anti-theft drives, the power utility carried out an operation in Surjani Town and Korangi Industrial area.

The drive resulted in the removal of 750 illegal connections (kundas) weighing over 650kg in Surjani Town. Carrying forward the operation in Korangi Industrial area, 50 illegal connections weighing over 100kg were removed from K-Electric’s infrastructure. The localities ranging from North Karachi 4K Chowrangi to Yousuf Goth, Yaro Goth, Sector 4B and 4C, Mehran Town, Sharafi Goth, Shah Ali Goth, Haji Shambi Goth in Korangi Industrial Area were stealing estimated 10,000 units of electricity daily and approximately 300,000 units monthly.

Such drives are being conducted to reduce the loss of electricity due to theft and create a safer community for residents by removing hazards. The illegal connections bypass the network’s safety protocols, increasing risks to K-Electric’s infrastructure and safety hazard for citizens, especially during the monsoon season.

Power theft continues to be a major issue affecting the stability of energy provision. Loadshedding schedule is determined by the loss profile of localities, which is influenced by electricity theft and non-payment of bills.

K-Electric appeals to elected officials, community leaders, and area residents to work with the company to address the challenge of electricity theft. To ensure an uninterrupted and reliable power supply, it is essential that the community also comes together to curb this challenge.