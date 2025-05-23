K-Electric Removes Over 400 Illegal Connections in Railway Colony, Saddar

Karachi – 23 May 2025: K-Electric continues its crackdown against power theft and illegal connections in Karachi. In a recent operation conducted in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, the power utility removed 421 illegal hook connections (kundas) weighing approximately 350 kilograms from its infrastructure in Railway Colony, Saddar.

K-Electric continues to supply electricity despite Railway Colony facing aggregated losses of nearly 80% in the area and outstanding dues in this locality have now exceeded PKR 220 million.

K Electric Spokesperson said: “The IBC Saddar area comprises a total of 100 feeders, out of which 88 feeders are exempt from load-shedding. These include key commercial zones such as the Mobile Market, Electronics Market, Empress Market, Lucky Star, Bolton Market, Lighthouse, M.A. Jinnah Road, Abdullah Haroon Road, Zainab Market, Saddar Bazar, Bohri Bazar, and Daud Pota Road.

“Illegal connections severely compromise network safety protocols, posing risks to public safety and damaging the utility’s infrastructure. K-Electric’s anti-theft drives are aimed at minimizing such losses and creating a safer community for residents.”

Currently, 70% of K-Electric’s network is exempt from load-shedding, highlighting the positive impact of timely bill payments and responsible electricity usage. Areas with lower losses face minimal or no load-shedding, while areas with high losses continue to be monitored and targeted for corrective actions.

K-Electric said it appeals to its customers, community leaders, and local representatives to actively discourage power theft and ensure timely bill payments. While KE remains committed to eradicating electricity theft, the utility reiterates that sustained support from the government is essential to permanently eliminate such illegal practices and ensure an uninterrupted, sustainable power supply for all.