K-Electric says 70% of network exempt from loadshedding

KARACHI: Following the company’s quarterly review, K-Electric (KE) has reaffirmed that 70% of its network of 2,100 feeders remains exempt from loadshedding.

Timely bill payments and reduced electricity theft have improved power supply in several areas, including a complete exemption from loadshed as well. Such areas include: Orangi Sector 14-A to 14-F, 15-A and 15-B, Shamsi Colony, Feroz Shah Colony & Bangla Bazar, Korangi Sector 48-D & 48-B, and Shah Faisal # 2. Further areas have also been able to reduce the duration of loadshedding by 4 hours such as Baldia Sector 4-A to 4-C and New Saeedabad.

Speaking on the matter, KE Spokesperson shared “KE is committed to providing a safe, reliable, smooth supply of electricity to its customers. The improvement shown by various communities affirms the importance of timely bill payment and collaboration to reduce line losses. We are also pleased to share that areas such as Empress Market, Ram Swami, and Hoti Market which became loadshed exempt in the last quarterly review have maintained their exemption status.”

K-Electric has been aggressively conducting citywide drives to remove illegal connections involved in power theft electricity and compromising the integrity of its network. Since the beginning of 2024, the company has conducted over 21,000 drives across the city removing 220,000 kilograms of illegal wires. Alongside this, the company routinely organizes facilitation camps to support customers seeking to settle their outstanding dues and become regular on their payments.

Along with the power utility, achieving this milestone is a success for local residents, area representatives as well as elected officials who have supported the company in curbing the challenge of electricity theft.

On the other hand, areas with an increase in theft and non-payment have seen an increase in loadshedding duration. These include parts of Gizri near Bahria Complex and Phase 2, and Nazimabad No. 5. Similarly, Landhi Sector 3-A, 3-B, 37-C, PIB Colony, Memon Colony in Baldia, Korangi Sector 33-C, 33-D, 33-F Area, Liaquatabad-5,6, 7 and 8, North Karachi Sector 5-K, 5C-4, Gulistan-e-Johar Block-17 & 16-A, 18 and 19 will experience increased duration of loadshedding as well. These areas will be closely monitored until the next review.

K-Electric said it conducts a thorough, data-driven quarterly review of its network to ensure transparency and accuracy. In this regard, the company also pledges its support to community representatives and elected officials willing to work with the utility to address challenges on the way to a reliable electricity supply.

The updated loadshed schedule is available on KE’s website, with immediate effect. In the remaining 30%, the duration of loadshed remains fixed between 6 and 10 hours.

Customers can also stay informed through the KE Live App and KE’s WhatsApp service. The last quarterly review was conducted in September 2024.