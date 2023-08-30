K-Electric says filers can get rid of advance income tax

K-Electric, the city’s sole power provider, has said consumers, who are income tax filers, can get rid of advance income tax on their electricity bills, ARY News reported.

KE spokesperson said, the consumers paying their income tax actively can get their bills corrected of advance taxes if the address of the bill and the one on their CNICs are the same.

The users have been advised to get themselves register at the KE website for the waiver of advance taxes.

The spokesperson further said the KE understands the worries of the consumers about rising electricity prices, however, the taxes and fixing the rate of electricity is not their jurisdiction.

Commenting on the torture of KE staff, the spokesperson said the power utility reserves the right to take legal action against elements provoking masses to attack its staff.

The power to determine electricity rates is with Napra and the Ministry of Energy, the application of taxes in electricity bills is not even within the jurisdiction of power distribution companies۔

Consumers are urged to ensure timely payment of their electricity bills for undisrupted power supply.

On Tuesday, the caretaker federal cabinet decided to seek a nod from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide relief in the electricity bills for the power consumers in Pakistan