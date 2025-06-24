web analytics
K-Electric reacts to NEPRA’s show cause notice

K-Electric spokesperson on Tuesday said the power utility will respond to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (NEPRA) show cause notice after reviewing it.

In a statement, the spokesperson said, K-Electric is currently reviewing the show cause notice issued by the NEPRA about load shedding.

The spokesperson said KE will submit its response within the time frame specified by the authority.

It is to be noted that NEPRA had issued a show cause notice over prolonged power outages being imposed on bill-paying consumers.

The authority observed that instead of implementing load shedding at the transformer level, the power utility has been carrying it out at the feeder level, subjecting even compliant customers to hours-long outages.

NEPRA stated that despite repeated communications between 2022 and 2024 instructing KE to target defaulters specifically, the company continued load shedding on a broader scale.

The authority claims that due to KE’s operational choices, even those who regularly pay their bills have been unfairly penalized.

NEPRA accused the company of deliberately employing evasive tactics and failing to implement load shedding at the distribution transformer level as previously directed.

