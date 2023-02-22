K-Electric seeks hiking power tariff by Rs2.69 per unit

KARACHI: K-Electric has requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to hike the power tariff by Rs2.69 per unit in terms of fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for January, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

At the request of K-Electric, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will conduct the hearing on February 28.

The spokesperson said that K-Electric requested NEPRA to hike the power tariff by Rs2.69 per unit for January FCA.

READ: GOVT SUBMITS PLEA TO NEPRA FOR 3.39 PER UNIT SURCHARGE

Moreover, the power company also requested the October-December quarterly adjustment. The spokesperson said that the company requested to reduce the power rates by Rs7.366 per unit.

It added that the quarterly adjustment will not be taken into effect due to the uniform tariff policy. The spokesperson said that the final decision will be made by the energy ministry, the government and the NEPRA.

Earlier in the day, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) hearing a petition of power companies approved 50 paisa per unit hike in electricity tariff.

READ: K-ELECTRIC SEEKS POWER TARIFF HIKE FOR KARACHI



The power companies had filed petition for recovery of 17 billion rupees on account of adjustment in second quarter of the current year.

After conclusion of the hearing the NEPRA announced to release a detailed judgment after review of the figures.

The electric power regulator, in the end approved per unit 50 paisa per unit hike in the electricity tariff.

Comments