K-Electric seeks power tariff hike by 51 paisas per unit

KARACHI: K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi, on Wednesday submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to hike 51 paisas per unit in tariff under fuel adjustment charges.

According to the request, K-Electric’s power hike request will be taken up by the NEPRA on November 8.

On October 25, the National Elec­tric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved a reduction in power tariff by Rs4.70 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for September 2022.

According to the notification, the fuel cost adjustment for K-Electric consumers was lowered by Rs4.70 per unit.

With the decision of lowering the tariff, KE consumers will get relief of nearly Rs8 billion, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) said and further added that the reduction in FCA would be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers.

