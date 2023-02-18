K-Electric seeks power tariff hike for Karachi

KARACHI: The K-Electric has sought Rs2.70 hike in the power tariff on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) in an application to the NEPRA, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Another application for lowering power tariff by Rs7.36 on account of quarterly adjustment for the electricity consumers of Karachi, has also been submitted to the NEPRA.

K-Electric has requested hike in the electricity tariff for the monthly fuel charges adjustment for January. The power utility has asked for lowering electricity tariff by Rs7.36 on account of October-December 2022.

The NEPRA will conduct hearing on two KE applications on February 28.

Earlier, in February Karachi’s power utility had approached the NEPRA with a request to lower electricity prices for consumers in Karachi.

The KE had asked the electric power regulator to lower electricity prices by Rs1.80 per unit under fuel adjustment charges for December 2021.

However, the reduction will not apply to lifeline consumers of K-Electric.

