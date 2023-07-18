K-Electric seeks power tariff hike under FCA

KARACHI: The K-Electric has sought Rs2.34 hike in the power tariff on account of the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for June in an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), ARY News reported.

The power utility has asked for an increase in the power tariff for Karachi consumers by Rs2.34/unit. The NEPRA will conduct a hearing on the K-Electric application on July 26.

Approval of the plea will put an additional burden of Rs4.39 billion on the consumers of Karachi.

Read more: NEPRA hikes base power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit

Last week, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) hiked the base power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The authority forwarded its decision regarding the recommended hike in base power tariff to the federal government for final approval. The base tariff of the electricity will be increased from Rs24.82 per unit to Rs29.78 per unit after the recommended hike.

The NEPRA spokesperson said that the federal cabinet will decide whether the hike in power tariff will be implemented in phases or not.