K-Electric seeks Rs11.33 tariff increase

KARACHI: K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi, on Thursday submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) seeking another hike of Rs11.33 in tariff under fuel adjustment charges.

According to the request, the power utility has requested an increase of Rs11.31 for the month of May, 2022 under monthly fuel adjustment charges. The increase will put an additional burden of Rs22.65 billion on KE consumers.

The national power regulator will take up the KE’s plea for a hearing on July 4 2022. If approved, the increase will reflect in the bills of customers for July 2022.

Recently, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority approved Rs5.28 increase in the power tariff for the electricity consumers of K-Electric (KE).

The hike in the power tariff for K-Electric consumers was approved on account of the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of April.

Separately, the power utility this month hiked power tariff by Rs3.99 per unit in the country.

