K-Electric issues clarification on seminary student’s death

KARACHI: K-Electric, the city’s sole power utility, in a statement issued on Thursday, has expressed deepest sympathies with the victims’ families in an unfortunate incident that occurred in Sohrab Goth area of Karachi on Wednesday evening due to electric shocks.

As per initial report prepared by power utility, the incident took place when some children made an attempt to touch the electric wire while playing that caused them an electric shock.

As soon as information about the incident was received, KE’s ground team reached to the incident site and secured the area. As per initial findings, no broken KE wires were found and the utility’s infrastructure was completely intact.

Power supply to the incident area was also briefly shut down for safety reasons which was swiftly restored after receiving clearance from the concerned team, the statement read.

While expressing its deepest grief over the incident, the KE spokesperson highlighted that touching high tension electric wires directly or using any instrument to touch it is extremely dangerous.

The utility continues to utilize its communication platforms including print, electronic, and social media to create awareness among citizens about safety and measures that must be taken to remain protected, it added.

A child was killed and eight others sustained injuries when electric wires fell on them in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area.

According to details, the children, who were madressah students, have been playing at their seminary when suddenly electric wires fell on them, resulting in the death of a student.

Soon after the incident, the citizens staged a protest against K-Electric and announced to lodge a case against the city’s sole power utility.

