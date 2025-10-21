K-Electric shuts power to Lines Area over Rs 4 Billion in unpaid dues

KARACHI: The sole distributor of electricity in Karachi, K-Electric, on Monday clarified that power has been shut off in the Lines Area neighborhood of the city due to non-payment of dues by defaulters, the K-Electric spokesman said, ARY News reported.

The spokesman informed that the due amount from the defaulters has surpassed a whopping Rs 4 billion.

K-Electric has directed the residents of the Lines Area to ensure payment of dues on time.

The timely payment of dues by the defaulters is a vital part of reducing loadshedding or eliminating it from the area, the spokesman added.

It is pertinent to mention here that electricity has been shut off in the Lines Area for two days, compelling residents to stage protests against prolonged power outages.

Protests were held in the Lines Area and Khudadad Colony over prolonged electricity and water disruptions.

Demonstrators blocked traffic near Lines Area Parking Plaza and Shahrah-e-Qaideen.

Some protesters reportedly threw stones at a K-Electric office and set fire to trees.

Police arrived to manage the situation and control the traffic.

The central government of Pakistan has announced plans to open the country’s electricity market, allowing consumers to choose their power suppliers for the first time in the nation’s history. From January 2026, consumers using one megawatt or more could choose their electricity supplier.

The development was revealed during a briefing by Power Division Secretary Dr Fakhar Alam Irfan to the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Power.

Secretary states that the government was already moving towards an open electricity market, adding that increased competition would help ensure fairer prices for consumers.

He also underscored one of the sector’s most persistent problems, circular debt, noting that while it had stabilised during the last three years, it remained a major concern.

The Secretary power division further stated that in 2024, financial losses in the power sector stood at Rs600 billion. He claimed that in current year, government has reduced them to Rs397 billion, adding that further reductions were in underway.

Dr Irfan explained that losses exceeding the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (NEPRA) targets do not immediately affect consumers but eventually add to the circular debt, which is ultimately covered by the federal budget.

He further directed that power feeders with losses of up to 20 percent should not be shut down, warning that such closures harm both consumers and government revenues.