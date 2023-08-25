K-Electric staff beaten for second time in a week

KARACHI: An enraged group of citizens has beaten a K-Electric team that arrived to “cut off illegal connections” in Karachi’s Ahsanabad area on Friday, ARY News reported.

In a statement, K-Electric – Karachi’s sole power supply company – said that its team that arrived to “cut off illegal connections” was brutally beaten by a group of citizens in Ahsanabad area.

The company’s spokesperson informed that a first information report (FIR) against the attack has been registered in the relevant police station.

Following the attack, sources told ARY News that the KE staff fled the area “to save their lives”.

In a similar incident on August 24, a group of agitated shopkeepers of Karachi’s Timber Market took three K-Electric vehicles and their staff hostage during a high-stakes confrontation over electricity disconnection attempts.

According to the Pakistan Timber Traders Association (PTTA) Chairman – Sharjeel Goplani – a team from K Electric arrived in Timber Market. It began the process of cutting off power to various shops.

Sharjeel Goplani asserted his opposition to the actions of the electrical staff, particularly their efforts to remove electricity meters and jumpers.

The shopkeepers reportedly took the K-Electric staff hostage within a factory premises.