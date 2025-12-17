K-Electric Continues Crackdown, Removes 200kg of Illegal Wiring in Orangi

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) continued to take action against electricity theft to bring down distribution loss, removing nearly 200 kilogrammes of illegal hooked connections (kunda) in Metroville, Orangi Town. KE’s enforcement teams removed illegal connections that were causing a loss of around 350,000 units per month.

This is not the first kunda removal drive in the area. During the ongoing fiscal year, KE’s field teams have conducted 209 kunda-removal drives across Orangi on 64 PMTs, removing around 6,000kg of illegal wiring used for electricity theft that was contributing a loss of 11 million units per month.

A series of targeted operations have been carried out in Metroville as well Al-Fateh Colony, Abidabad, Sultanabad, Bijli Nagar, Ibrahim Ali Bhai, Ali Garh Bazar, Haryana Colony, and surrounding pockets. These zones continue to report theft-driven losses, impacting K-Electric’s distribution network, damaging infrastructure, and creating safety hazards for residents.

K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana emphasised the importance of collective responsibility of the communities. “KE is committed to eliminating illegal connections and improving the area’s loss profile so that residents can benefit from reliable and uninterrupted power.

We urge citizens to use metered, legal connections installed by KE professionals, and ensure timely bill payments to receive sustainable supply.”

KE also appealed to community leaders and residents to support recovery efforts by helping reduce outstanding dues and reporting electricity theft anonymously through K-Electric’s digital channels or via [email protected].

KE is committed to improve recoveries and facilitate the transition from illegal to legal connections. Reducing electricity theft and ensuring timely bill payments directly support improved recovery and loss reduction in any area, which are key factors in minimising load-shedding and enabling reliable power supply.