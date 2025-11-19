K-Electric takes action against illegal connections in Liaquatabad

K-Electric (KE) has conducted a targeted operation against alleged illegal connections (Kunda) in numerous high-loss areas in Liaquatabad, Karachi.

In a statement, KE said that its teams carried out coordinated action across the Supermarket, Sarafa Bazar, Batwa Nagar, and Bhandani Colony Blocks 1 and 2.

The utility claimed to remove nearly 270 kilograms of kunda wires and disconnect over 150 illegal connections from residential and commercial premises.

The K-Electric further reported discovering 3-core copper wiring allegedly tapped from ML feeders to VHL feeders, which it stated was removed.

According to KE, multiple consumers relying on unsafe kunda networks were shifted back to regulated supply channels.

The KE estimates to curb monthly power theft of around 20,000 units, translating to approximately 240,000 units annually. These kundas cause a financial impact exceeding PKR 10 million annually.

KE Spokesperson Imran Rana stated that “Illegal connections are more than theft, they pose a direct and severe threat to public safety,” cautioned that these dangerous hooks can lead to electrocutions, fires, and extensive damage.

He added that the KE would continue its operations to combat power theft and ensure a safer, more dependable electricity network for Karachi.

SHC extends stay on NEPRA decision in K-Electric base tariff case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday extended stay on National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (NEPRA) decision on K-Electric tariff case.

As per details, the SHC bench continued hearings on petitions filed against the reduction in K-Electric’s tariff here today.

Advocate Kashif Hanif submitted his power of attorney on behalf of the petitioners in Karachi.

During the hearing, K-Electric’s counsel argued that NEPRA issued its October 20 decision on a petition filed by a party that was not an actual stakeholder.

He added that NEPRA dismissed the review petitions and set the tariff at Rs32 per unit.

K-Electric’s lawyer warned that if the federal government issues a notification enforcing the new tariff, the company would face heavy losses, potentially forcing a shutdown of operations.