K-Electric to Undertake Maintenance Work at Lyari Grid

KARACHI: K-Electric announced on Wednesday that they will be undertaking a critical maintenance activity at Lyari Grid on Thursday, December 28, 2023, to ensure the stability and reliability of power supply to consumers residing in these areas.

The activity requires a shutdown from 9 AM to 6 PM at Lyari Grid, during which there may be temporary interruption of supply in areas connected to the above-mentioned Grid.

Areas served by Liyari Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are: Old Dobhi Gath Lyari, DD Chaudry Road Lyari, Ghosia Rd, Suleman Azad Rd, Hanfia Masjid Rd, Mirza Adam Khan Rd Ghulaman-e-Abbas School, Agra Taj Street # 9 To 25, Suleman Azad Rd, Lyari, Rexar Lane, Juman Shah Plot And Lyari, Lyari New Kumbharwara, Bakra Piri And Kalakot, Lyari Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Rd, Suleman Azad Rd, Hangoorabad, Jumma Baloch Rd, Lyari Mirza Adam Khan Road And Bihar Colony, Lyari General Hospital, Bhutto Law University, Atma Ram Road Lyari, Ali Mohammad Muhallah Lyari, People Play Ground, Adjacent Area, Goodluck Centre Opposite Football Stadium, Total Patrol Pump, Old Truck Stand, Ahmed Shah Bukhari Rd, Hangoorabad, Kosar Masjid Area, Mauripur Road.