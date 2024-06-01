K-Electric Tops NEPRA’s 2024 HSE Performance Evaluation Report

K-Electric (KE) has been recognized as an outstanding performer in Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) standards within the power sector according to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (NEPRA) “2024 HSE Performance Evaluation Report.”

The report, based on a comprehensive assessment of safety protocols and company initiatives, reflects K-Electric’s significant improvements across all facets of its operations, from generation, transmission to distribution. According to the report, K-Electric achieved impressive scores in HSE standards, scoring 96.5 in generation, 95 in transmission and 88 in distribution, above and beyond all other distribution companies. This is a clear testament to the utility’s unwavering commitment to ‘safety first’ and targeted investments in enabling safer workplaces.

Moonis Abdullah Alvi, CEO of K-Electric, expressed his gratitude in receiving this recognition: ‘Safety, innovation, and sustainability are at the heart of KE’s operations. As a customer-centric organization, we stand resolute in safeguarding the energy security that energizes our communities. Reliable and uninterrupted power supply remains the foundation of this commitment, and we will continue to deliver it with the highest safety standards. We remain adamant about continuous improvements and targeted investments to further improve operations.’

KE acknowledges the critical role the energy sector plays in economic development and public well-being. This includes ensuring a reliable power supply while prioritizing the safety of employees, the public, and the environment. To achieve this, the company has invested heavily in robust HSE systems designed to mitigate risks and prevent incidents.

KE’s focus on sustainability extends beyond its core operations. The globally recognized and acclaimed Roshni Baji Program, empowering women to drive safety awareness in communities, continues its impactful third year. Additionally, the company invests in social development initiatives supporting education, healthcare, and community empowerment and has extended electrical safety education to nearly 60,000 children through extensive school outreach programs.

Moving forward, KE remains committed to advancing HSE practices and contributing to a sustainable future. The company recognizes the energy sector’s complex challenges, particularly regarding the energy trilemma, sustainability, security, and affordability of power. To this end, K-Electric has embarked on a comprehensive sustainability roadmap, encompassing cleaner technologies, energy conservation, local supplier partnerships, employee diversity initiatives, and emphasis on safety protocols.

