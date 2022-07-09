K-Electric transmission system disrupted after heavy rains in Karachi

KARACHI: Heavy rain has disrupted the weak power transmission system of K-Electric as 300 feeders were tripped and electricity wires came down on roads and streets across Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Karachiites are still facing power disconnections in several areas as rainwater entered PMTs and substations.

The areas that are facing power outages include Gulshan-e-Zahoor, Lines Area, Saddar, DHA, Jacob Lines, Gizri, Punjab Colony, Cantt, Bath Island, Neelum Colony, City Railway Colony, Shireen Jinnah Colony, Sultanabad, Baldia Town, Ittehad Colony, Hijrat Colony, Old City Area, Lyari, Garden, Keamari and others.

After the devastating rains in the metropolis, Pakistan Army personnel started relief activities in different areas.

Currently, Pakistan Army troops started drainage of rainwater in three localities of Karachi including Pakistan Chowk, Sindh Assembly and Supreme Court (SC) Karachi Registry through modern machinery.

Death toll in rain-related incidents

At least nine people have died in rain-related incidents in Karachi since Friday.

The metropolis has been intermittently receiving light to heavy rainfall since yesterday under the influence of a monsoon system in the region.

At least six people in the city died by electrocution exposing the performance and safety measures of the sole power utility of Karachi.

In Shoe Market a 20-year youth died by electrocution, another young man namely Raqeeb 23 died by electrict current in Manghopir area.

A woman Ruqayya Mubeen Shah, 38, was electrocuted to death at Mansehra Colony of Landhi, while working at home.

A child died by electric current Arsalan Homes in North Karachi area and an elderly man died by electrocution at a house in 100-Quarters in Korangi.

Moreover, a boy electrocuted to death near a petrol pump in Muhammad Ali Society.

The dead body of a boy along with father, swept away in floodwater in Gadap, was retrieved from water, while search for the father has been underway.

