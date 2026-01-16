Illegal installations on electric poles endanger public safety, says K-Electric

City’s sole power provider, K-Electric has warned that the unauthorised installation of cable and telecommunications lines on electricity poles poses a serious risk to public safety.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the power utility said that under NEPRA Regulation 7.18.66, no organisation is permitted to use electricity infrastructure without authorisation.

The spokesperson further cited a ruling of the Sindh High Court in CPD-6386, which prohibits the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority-licensed operators and cable service providers from using K-Electric’s electricity poles for their installations.

Unauthorised installation of cable or telecom lines on electricity poles is a serious threat to public safety: K-Electric spokesperson Under NEPRA regulations (7.18.66), no organisation is permitted to use electricity infrastructure: K-Electric spokesperson According to the… — Imran Rana, Spokesperson, K-Electric (@imranrana21) January 15, 2026

According to K-Electric, its electricity poles fall squarely under the regulatory jurisdiction of NEPRA, and no third party is allowed to carry out illegal or unauthorised installations on them.

The utility reiterated that such practices not only violate regulatory and legal frameworks but also endanger public safety, urging all stakeholders to comply strictly with the law.