KE removed 1,000 kg kundas during anti-power theft drive: spox

KARACHI: K-Electric, with law enforcement support, continues its combative operation against power theft and non-payment in different areas of Karachi, targeting illegal connections.



The power utility said that in a recent operation in Manghopir Marble Industrial Area, 1,000 kg of illegal kunda connections causing power theft were removed, and a transformer illicitly supplying the marble industry was disconnected in Manghopir Marble Industrial Area.

The operation encountered resistance from miscreants but was successfully executed.

Over the past six months, K-Electric has conducted 18 anti-theft drives in the marble industry with the support of the police.

Previously, during a Ramadan campaign, 300 kg of illegal power theft connections were detached from K-Electric’s infrastructure.

In another operation in Manghopir, a transformer facilitating illegal connections was also removed, which was later restored after guarantees from the business community.

Illegal electricity connections pose safety risks, harm infrastructure, contribute to power theft and pose serious risks to public safety.

K-Electric’s constant attempts have the purpose to decrease losses and ensure a safer community.

Currently, 70% of K-Electric’s network is excepted from loadshedding, while high-theft areas have to face power disruptions.

The utility requests consumers and local representatives not to encourage power theft and to make sure to pay bills within the due dates to maintain a continuous electricity supply.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concluded its public hearing regarding K-Electric’s petition for a provisional monthly fuel charge adjustment (FCA) for February 2025.

According to reports, the hearing was chaired by NEPRA Chairman Waseem Mukhtar. In its petition, K-Electric requested a reduction of Rs 6.62 per unit in electricity tariff under the FCA mechanism for the month of February. After the public hearing, NEPRA announced that a final decision would be made after a thorough review of all submitted data and statistics.

If approved, the negative fuel charge adjustment will apply to all consumer categories except lifeline consumers, protected domestic users, electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS), and all categories of consumers who use prepaid electricity meters under the prepaid tariff scheme.