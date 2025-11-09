K-IV, BRT work triggers 50-day NIPA to Federal Urdu University section closure from Nov 10

KARACHI: The University Road from NIPA Roundabout to Federal Urdu University will be closed for a period of 50 days, from November 10 to December 30, for the laying of water lines under the Mega K-IV project, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) said, ARY News reported.

The KWSSIP informed Karachi citizens, residents near the road, and daily commuters that the K-IV augmentation project is a vital initiative for the provision of clean drinking water to Karachi, under which new lines are being laid.

Under the existing phase, new lines are being installed from the NIPA Roundabout to Hassan Square. Although work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line project is also underway on the road, to make work on both projects effective and harmonize efforts, the K-IV pipeline, estimated at 2.7 km, is being laid on this road.

The water pipeline will be a 96-inch and 76-inch diameter MS pipeline.

Owing to this, the NIPA Roundabout to Federal Urdu University section of University Road will be closed for all types of traffic from tomorrow, November 10, to December 30.

As a result, traffic from the NIPA Roundabout will be diverted towards Aladdin Park on Rashid Minhas Road.

The KWSSIP also provided its contact numbers for registering any complaints regarding the issue.

The public can contact KWSSIP on WhatsApp at 0329-3223344, landline at 0213-34313638, or citizens can access the KWSSIP website www.KWSSIP.COM, or send their complaints to [email protected].

Alternatively, they can also visit the KWSSIP office at G-40/Block 6. PECHS, Karachi.

Earlier, Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit Project could still require two more years in completion.

“In next four to six months’ time all bus project problems faced by the people will be addressed,” Sindh’s senior minister assured in ARY News morning show ‘Bakhabar Sawera’.

He said the issues faced by general public at University Road will be resolved by January, February.

Sharjeel said that the government wants an early completion of this project. “There are issues pertaining to transfer of utilities for the Red Line BRT,” he said.

He said the gas, water and K-Electric lines are required to be shifted from the bus route.

“We are not responsible for the disgrace, faced by the government owing to the BRT project,” he said.

He said the government of Sindh is not silent or inactive, “We are proactively taking steps and also directed the Commissioner Karachi to keep in touch on daily basis,” minister said.

“The Sindh government is facing several challenges pertaining to BRT projects, but we are working,” Sharjeel Memon said.