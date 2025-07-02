K-pop boyband BTS confirms new album, world tour

K-pop supergroup BTS will start making new music this month, which will be launched with a world tour next year, confirmed their agency.

K-pop boy band Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, all seven members of whom have been discharged after completing their mandatory military service, will be heading to the U.S. this month to start working on new music, they announced in a live stream on Tuesday, before their agency HYBE confirmed a new album release and concert tour of septet in 2026.

“Hey guys, we are back,” said Jimin, during the 30-minute live-stream on the fan platform Weverse, as all seven members of BTS reunited for the first interaction with fans since the last member of the supergroup, Suga, was discharged from his alternate form of military service last month.

It is worth noting here that the upcoming album will be the band’s first full-length feature since 2020, whereas it will be a first global tour in approximately four years.

BTS announced a hiatus from group activities in June 2022, for all seven members to complete their mandatory service in the South Korean military.

For the unversed, the country’s law requires all able-bodied men, aged 18 to 28, to serve in the military for 18-21 months – a conscription system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea. A 2019 revision of the law allowed BTS members to delay their enlistment until the age of 30.

