K-Pop: BTS drops anthology album ‘Proof’

Global K-pop sensation – the ‘Bangtan Boys’ aka BTS dropped its highly-anticipated comeback album ‘Proof’, Friday.

‘Proof’ – a three-CD anthology album – featureing three brand-new songs from the septet alongside many of their past hits was released minutes ago. The first anthology album of the group is about their storied discography since the debut track, nine years ago, with as many as 48 tracks.

With the album, BTS also dropped a breathtaking MV of their lead single from the album, ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’. Within the minutes of the premiere, the music video has over 10 million views on the video site, YouTube, while it has also received over 2 million thumbs-ups. Moreover, at least 2.6 million users tuned in to stream the premiere, with over 834,000 likes.

The anthology album also includes two other brand-new songs, named ‘Run BTS’, and ‘For Youth’. ‘Run BTS’ is about the debut days of the K-Pop band, while, ‘For Youth’ is a dedication from BTS to its ever so popular ARMY.

“I always get nervous when we release a new song for the first time. I hope many people like it,” stated the band leader, RM, about the album. “Proof’ is a special album that wraps up Chapter 1 of BTS’s story as we face the ninth anniversary of our debut.”

“As the focus of the album is our message for our fans who have been together with us for the past nine years, we paid the most attention to our lyrics,” he detailed.

“Because ‘Proof’ is an album that encapsulates BTS’s history, it keeps bringing to mind different memories from the past nine years,” said vocalist Jin. “Because there are new songs and unreleased songs on the album, fans will be able to enjoy listening to it.”

Meanwhile, Kim Tae-Hyung aka V remarked, “I sincerely hope that it will become a precious gift for the fans who have always cheered us on and have made history for us.”

“It feels like we’ve been writing a really thick book and are now finishing it,” noted Jung-Kook in the end.

