K-Pop: BLACKPINK drops new single ‘Pink Venom’

All-girl K-pop group ‘BLACKPINK’ unveiled their first single in almost two years, ‘Pink Venom’ earlier on Friday.

The official music video for the hip-hop track ‘Pink Venom’ – which is their first solo song since the last release ‘Lovesick Girls’ in 2020 – premiered on the video platform Youtube a couple of hours ago and has been crossing millions of views with each passing hour.

Ahead of their nine-month-long world tour starting later this year to celebrate the release of their second Korean language studio album ‘Born Pink’, the K-pop quartet decided to treat the fans with the ‘Pink Venom’ – the lead single from the album slated to come out next month.

Speaking to the media event about the song, the band’s vocalist Jennie said, “Since it’s our comeback after a long time … we wanted to express our identity. So we put together words ‘Pink’ and ‘Venom’, two contradictory words that will well remind you of us.”

Rose – vocalist and dancer – added that the band is more focused to create new songs which are loved by the audience, rather than just breaking records. However, she maintained that the girls would be really thankful if they manage to do so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

The music video which is the most expensive production of the band to date has over 20 million views and counting on the video site, while the teaser clip released earlier this week has over 23 million views on the video as of now.

It is pertinent to mention here that some of their previous hits including ‘Kill This Love’ garnered more than a billion YouTube hits.

About the new album, ‘Born Pink’ is set to release on September 16 this year and has already presold over 1.5 million copies in a week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

Of the world tour of at least 16 countries, BLACKPINK will kickstart the concert series in October, which will continue through June.

Comments