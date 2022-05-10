K-Pop idol AleXa wins American reality competition

K-Pop artist Alex Christine, better known as AleXa becomes the winner of the first-ever season of the reality competition ‘American Song Contest’.

Korean-American singer AleXa representing her home state Oklahoma as well as K-Pop on the inaugural season of the show ‘American Song Contest’ has taken home the winning prize on Monday.

The 25-year-old artist with her original track ‘Wonderland’ emerged as the winner among 56 participants in the show representing 50 states of the country. She performed the dance-pop number throughout the show with elaborate costumes, hair & makeup as well as an extensive stage production with upbeat dance moves.

The show hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson is based on the popular ‘Eurovision Song Contest’. The live competition consisted of three rounds where artists battled through the Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi-Finals and ultimately a live Grand Finale.

AleXa beat nine other artists including the Grammy winner Michael Bolton in the Finale to claim the title.

“Country music is definitely something Oklahoma is well known for, but there bands like The All-American Rejects and Hanson as well that came from Oklahoma,” she told a state news portal.

“It’s so more than just country music, and I’m very proud to represent that.”

