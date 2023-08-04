Poo of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ gets engaged in Turkey

Indian actor Malvika Raaj, best known for playing young Poo in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, got engaged to her beau, Pranav Bagga in Turkey.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Malvika Raaj said yes to her entrepreneur boyfriend, Pranav Bagga, who went on one knee with the ring for his lady love in Cappadocia, Turkey. The proposal was followed by a dreamy shoot amid the stunning landscape of the city.

The ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ actor broke the news on the photo and video sharing application on Friday afternoon with a four-picture gallery, which captured the couple of the moment twin in their white ensembles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malvika Raaj (@malvikaraaj)

“Here we are, we’ve just begun, And after all this time, our time has come, Here we are, still goin’ strong, Right here in the place where we belong,” she penned along with a ring and a red heart emoji and added the hashtags ‘I love you’ and ‘I’ve been waiting for you’.

A number of social users including the entertainment fraternity sent heartwarming wishes and congratulatory messages for the new couple via the comments section of the post.

Malvika Raaj rose to fame as a child actor from Karan Johar’s cult hit ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, playing a younger version of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic character, Poo.

‘Hannah Montana’ star Emily Osment announces engagement