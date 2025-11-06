‘Kaal Trighori’ Trailer Launch: Arbaaz Khan gets irritated with Salman Khan's comparison

At the recent trailer of his film Kaal Trighori, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan voiced his frustration towards a reporter who repeatedly asked questions about his superstar brother, Salman Khan, rather than focusing on his own work.

During the event, Arbaaz called out the reporter, stating in Hindi, “Ye sawaal bina wo naam ka bhi aa sakta tha”(This question could have been asked without mentioning that name). His comments highlighted his irritation with the tendency for his projects to be overshadowed by his brother’s fame.

This incident was captured on camera and quickly spread across social media, igniting discussions about Arbaaz’s desire for recognition of his independent career, free from constant comparisons with Salman Khan.

As he steps back into the spotlight with Kaal Trighori, which marks his return as a lead actor and producer, Arbaaz aims to establish his own identity in Bollywood. His remarks at the trailer launch clearly conveyed his wish for respect and a focus on his artistic contributions.