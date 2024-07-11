‘Gender empowerment’ done right: ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ BTS video goes viral

Gender empowerment definitely takes centre stage in Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir’s new serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, however, with a hilarious spin.

With a subtle display of gender empowerment, be it Sharjeena being defensive of her academic achievements, or her father being a pillar of support for his three daughters, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ strikes a chord with viewers. But one particular scene that grabbed attention and was appreciated all across, was when the protagonist of the drama, played by Hania Aamir, was returning home with her family, after a visit to her in-laws, in episode 2, and was seen driving the car, while her father (Tauseeq Haider) sat in the passenger seat.

However, the veteran television host has now revealed the hilarious actual reason behind the scene.

In a new clip shared by Tauseeq on Instagram, he revealed that while gender empowerment was the main motive, it was also because he didn’t want to drive a manual car on the streets of Karachi during the night. Hence, Hania took on the job and did it well, as approved by seasoned actor Annie Zaidi, who plays her on-screen mother in the drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tauseeq Haider (@tauseeqhaider.th)

Notably, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, which marked the much-awaited small-screen acting comeback of superstar Fahad Mustafa, opposite Hania, started airing last week.

The story, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, revolves around two brothers, Adeel (Emmad Irfani) and Mustafa (Fahad); and the former’s bride-to-be, Sharjeena (Hania). Celebrated drama director Badar Mehmood, the mastermind behind hits like ‘Dunk’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Balaa’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ and ‘Mein’, helmed the project.

‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.