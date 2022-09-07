Kabirwala: Callous Husband chops off wife’s feet over suspicions

Kabirwala: A callous man from Kabirwala Punjab chopped off his wife’s feet citing his suspicion that she went to the market to meet some other man, ARY News reported.

According to details, the man named Sajjad from Khanewal’s Tehsil Kabir Wala chopped his wife Asma’s feet using a hand held grass cutter. His wife wanted to go to the market with her cousin to meet another man, Sajjad claimed.

According to the police, things escalated when the woman insisted on going out and Sajjad resorted to violence. He locked her inside a room, tortured her for a while and cut off her feet with a hand held grass cutter, they added.

The police told that the locals called rescue 1122 when Sajjad started torturing Asma, however she had lost both her feet until the rescue services reached the location. She was taken to the T.H.Q Hospital Kabir Wala while Sajjad has been arrested and the police have also filed a case case against him in in Kabir Wala Police Station.

In a similar incident in August 12, 2022, a man in Punjab’s Attock killed his wife and mother-in-law over a dispute domestic.

According to police, the incident occurred in Ikhlas area of Attock, where a man named Sadaqat Ali shot dead his wife and mother-in-law and fled away.

The man also shot dead his father-in-law few days back, the police said and added raids were underway for the arrest of the killer.

