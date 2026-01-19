Deadly blast hits Kabul hotel: Afghan police, govt
- By Agencies -
A deadly explosion hit a central Kabul hotel on Monday, city police and the Afghan government said, killing of several people was also reported in the blast.
“An explosion occurred in a hotel in on Gulfaroshi Street in Shahr-e-Naw, the fourth district of Kabul city, causing casualties,” police spokesman Khalid Zadran said without detailing the cause.
Abdul Mateen Qani, the interior ministry spokesman, told AFP: “We do have casualties, both wounded and killed”.
Reuters reported, citing taliban Interior Ministry, that several people were killed in a blast in the Afghan capital Kabul’s Shahr-e-Naw area.
“According to preliminary reports, a number of people were killed and injured,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani told Reuters, adding that details would be released later.
The Shahr-e-Naw area is home to foreigners and is considered one of the most secure areas in Kabul.