Kabul flights: Pakistan completes preparations at airports for transit passengers

KARACHI: Pakistan has completed its preparations at three major airports for transit passengers ahead of the new series of flights from Kabul, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued relevant directives to the airport management regarding the transit passengers as evacuation flights were continued at full pace from Afghanistan’s Kabul airport.

The evacuation flights could land at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport and Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The management of the three major airports completed the preparations for facilitating the transit passengers, whereas, the Airports Security Force (ASF) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were also directed to prepare for the transit passengers.

Earlier on August 22, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced an increase in the number of its flights to Kabul to evacuate more Pakistanis and foreigners stranded in the Afghan capital following the deteriorating situation in the backdrop of the Taliban’s takeover.

The national carrier had decided to use A-320 and two Boeing 777 aircraft to Afghanistan’s capital to bring stranded nationals and foreigners.