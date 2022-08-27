Kabul River in very high flood at Nowshera

The Nowshera region near the Kabul River was at risk of high-level floods as the water levels rose by 315,000 cusecs, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Flood Forecasting Division cautioned on Saturday.

The cell further warned that the water level in Kabul river was continuously increasing and the water flow of 315,000 cusecs was recorded with a very high flood level in the Kabul river at Nowshera.

According to PMD, the Indus River is roaring in high flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

Indus has been in high flood at Taunsa Barrage, low flood at Kalabagh, Chashma and medium flood at Kotri Barrage downstream.

The inflow and outflow of river water at Chashma have been gauged 412,000 cusecs.

Indus river has been in high flood at Guddu barrage with inflow and outflow of water measured 490,000 cusecs.

The river inflow and outflow at Sukkur barrage have been measured 572,000 cusecs.

Earlier, flash flood swept away Munda Headworks bridge leaving the Charsadda and Nowshera districts at risk of floods. The Munda Headworks bridge broke due to the pressure of flood water.

The bridge’s collapse has disconnected Tehsil Shabqadar and Prang from the district. The residents have been advised to leave their homes and go to government-designated camps.

Death toll

The recent heavy monsoon rains and subsequent floods have killed more than 950 people and injured over 1,350 others across Pakistan, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) revealed the statistics during a meeting of National Assembly’s standing committee on climate change. The NDMA officials briefed the participants on the flood situation across Pakistan.

