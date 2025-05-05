web analytics
South Africa’s Rabada cleared to play in IPL after drug suspension

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Gujarat Titans fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will be available to play in their next IPL 2025 match after serving a one-month suspension for taking a recreational drug, Titans Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki said.

The 29-year-old South African was cleared to resume cricket on Monday by the South African Institute For Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS).

“With Kagiso Rabada, as far as tomorrow’s match is concerned, the fact is he is now available given all the decisions that have been taken and whatever has transpired over the past month or so,” Solanki told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians.

He added, “He will take his lessons from this and we’re just looking forward to having him back part of our group, having him back in practice. He’s served his time.”

Read more: Kagiso Rabada leaves IPL 2025 team mid-season

SAIDS said Kagiso Rabada tested positive during South Africa’s domestic Twenty20 league in January. On Saturday he admitted failing a drug test.

Rabada, second in the world test bowling rankings, will also be available for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s from June 11-15.

