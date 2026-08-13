Kaia Gerber reflects on growing up with Cindy Crawford

Growing up in the shadow of her well-known mother, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber recently talked about her battle with body image.

As she discussed how being compared to her mother eventually affected her mental health, the Shiva Baby actress reflected on her experience with “disordered eating.”

“We’re clearly in one of those cycles right now where people are very, very, very thin,” Kaia said in her recent interview for Vogue‘s September 2026 issue, referring to her mother.

The 24-year-old model added, “As someone who’s been thin most of my life, I’ve always been compared against my mom — like, ‘What’s wrong with Kaia?’”

Surprisingly, Kaia Gerber revealed that she had been “so jealous” of her famous mother’s appearance.

She clarified that she had initially been unaware that she was experiencing “disordered eating,” stating, “People have always commented on my body, which is hard because I’m not always ready to comment on my own body.”

She concluded her discussion with the outlet by remarking, “People are like, ‘You look terrible,’ and it doesn’t exactly make you go, ‘Oh, good. Let me get over this mental illness then!’ Negativity has never saved someone’s life.”