Kainat Imtiaz hits sixes in cricket match with husband: Watch video

Pakistan women’s cricket team’s all-rounder, Kainat Imtiaz hits sixes ‘out of the park’ as her husband Waqar bowled during the vacations.

Newlyweds Kainat and Waqar, who are currently vacationing in northern areas of Pakistan, faced each other on the pitch for a friendly cricket match. The sportswoman shared a short glimpse from the mountains on her social media handles as she hit sixes ‘out of the park’ to her husband’s bowling but knocked out Waqar on the very first one.

“Easy peasy hitting Husband sixes out of the park!! @waqar_117. Oh and also check out the bowled,” read the caption on the video shared by Kainat. “Surrounded by mountains 🏔 2500m above sea level.”

The now-viral clip displayed the scenic beauty of Bashu Valley, Skardu which was also dubbed as the ‘best place to play cricket’ by the athlete.

It is pertinent to mention that Kainat Imtiaz tied the knot to Waqar Uddin in March this year. She made headlines with her viral ‘cricket-themed’ wedding photoshoot.

The solo portraits shared by Kainat got attention from social users for the unconventional idea.

“Cricket-themed photoshoot. Always wanted this,” Kainat noted in the caption of the four-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application, which had the bride in a bright red lehenga with intricate gold embellishments, as she posed with her cricket bat on the field.

